BRIEF-City Service aims to finalize cross-border merger, requests to suspend trading in its shares
July 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-City Service aims to finalize cross-border merger, requests to suspend trading in its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - City Service AB

* Says applied to AB NASDAQ OMX Vilnius regarding suspension of trading in shares of AB City Service as from August 3

* Says it is intended to provide documents regarding finalisation of merger to commercial register of Estonia on or about August 5

* Following completion of the Merger AB City Service will be dissolved without going into liquidation and City Service AS will continue the activities and will be the legal successor of AB City Service, i.e. the company resulting from the merger Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
