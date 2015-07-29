FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA says firms still failing to fully manage benchmark risks
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA says firms still failing to fully manage benchmark risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Find firms still failing to fully manage benchmark risks

* Found that some progress had been made on improving oversight and controls around benchmarks

* Found that firms were failing to identify a wide enough scope of benchmark activities by interpreting iosco definition too narrowly

* Some firms had not made sufficient effort to properly identify conflicts of interest that could arise from their businesses and benchmark activities

* Is writing to all firms involved in review to provide individual feedback and will be following up on this work as part of its regular supervision of firms. Source text (bit.ly/1DavgTH) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.