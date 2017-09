July 29 (Reuters) - Braster SA :

* Continues cooperation with Warsaw University of Technology under Clapton project for Braster tester diagnostic device

* The third stage (Clapton project) of Braster tester development concerns improvement of automatic interpretation system prototype

* Plans commercialization of Braster tester in H2 of 2016