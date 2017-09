BRIEF-CRCAM Alpes Provence H1 net income rises to 65.6 mln euros

July 29 (Reuters) - Crcam Alpes Provence :

* Reports H1 consolidated net banking income 232.8 million euros ($257.55 million) versus 239.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 consolidated gross operating income is 109.9 million euros versus 114.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 consolidated net income is 65.6 million euros versus 62.8 million a year ago

* Says the Basel 3 solvency ratio at March 31 was 18.9 percent

* The cost of risk for H1 is 17.8 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ezrF63 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)