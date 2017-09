July 29 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Its unit Satis GPS Sp. z o.o. SKA sells 610,000 shares in Attorn SA to Zbigniew Korzeniewski for 9 million zlotys ($2.40 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7460 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)