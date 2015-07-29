BRIEF-Medivir starts clinical trial for treatment of hepatitis C

July 29 (Reuters) - Medivir :

* Medivir announces start of a phase i clinical trial of the nucleotide polymerase inhibitor al-704 for treatment of hepatitis c

* Medivir entered a Research & Development agreement in the field of HCV polymerase with Janssen Products LP in May 2008.

* AL-704 is the second candidate drug under this agreement that enters into clinical development, and thus no additional milestone payment is due for this specific step of development. Link to press release: here

