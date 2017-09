July 29 (Reuters) - Frey SA :

* Frey Retail Fund buys retail park in Chantepie in investment worth 7.5 million euros ($8.3 million)

* Says the asset, formerly owned by Arches Metropole, covers a surface of 3,200 square meters

Source text: bit.ly/1VNhFbd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)