July 29 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* H1 net sales 111.1 million euros ($122.44 million) versus 102 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 202.5 million euros versus 559.4 million euros year ago

* H1 recurring EBITDA 80 million euros versus 79 million euros year ago

* H1 gross asset value 6.29 billion euros, up 12.6 percent like for like versus year ago

