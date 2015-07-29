FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurazeo PME to take 43 pct stake in Flash Europe
July 29, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo PME to take 43 pct stake in Flash Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Eurazeo SA :

* Says its investment subsidiary Eurazeo PME will become a 43 percentt shareholder in Flash Europe, alongside its CEO, Philippe Higelin, its executives and employees

* Eurazeo PME is investing 32 million euros ($35.3 million) in Flash Europe to support 2020 development plan proposed by the management team

* Says Flash Europe is a company operating in Premium Freight, that generated a revenue of 153 million euros in 2014, through 38 offices in 18 countries Source text: bit.ly/1IKCe47 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

