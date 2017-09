July 29 (Reuters) - Kuyumcukent Gayrimenkul :

* Signs partnership agreement with Buyuk Arti Insaat to construct apartments

* Sees 20 million lira ($7.24 million) income as company share from the sale of 6 apartments

($1 = 2.7621 liras)