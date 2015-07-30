BRIEF-Bucher Industries H1 net sales down at CHF 1.341 bln

July 30 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* Sees FY 2015 sales and operating profit in terms of local currencies to decrease

* Sees FY 2015 operating profit margin likely to remain below the level seen during the first half of 2015 due to seasonal, economic and currency factors

* H1 net sales 1.341 billion Swiss francs ($1.38 billion) versus 1.469 billion francs year ago

* H1 EBIT 117.8 million francs versus 141.5 million francs year ago

* H1 net profit 79.5 million francs versus 96.5 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1fJINqt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)