BRIEF-Telenet H1 net profit jumps by 155 pct to 124.3 mln euros

July 30 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV

* Reports H1 net profit of 124.3 million euros ($136.4 million) versus 48.8 million euros a year ago (up 155 pct)

* H1 adjusted EBITDA is 481.4 million euros, up 5 percent year-on-year

* H1 revenue is 892.1 million euros and Q2 revenue 448.7 million euros, both up 6 percent year-on-year

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA is 246.4 million euros, up 11 percent year-on-year

* H1 2015 total operating expenses is 614.0 million euros, up 9 percent compared to prior year 561.6 million euros

* Says full year 2015 outlook is upgraded: targeting improved top line and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5-6 percent and 4-5 percent

* Says ARPU per customer relationship, which excludes mobile telephony revenue and certain other types of revenue, yielded 48.8 euros for Q2 2015, an increase by 1.9 euro or 4 percent

* Reports free cash flow of 145.1 million euros for H1 2015, down 4 percent year-on-year

* Full year 2015 accrued capital expenditures are expected around 20 percent of revenue