BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev total Q2 beer volumes fall to 116.8 million hls
#Beverages - Brewers
July 30, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev total Q2 beer volumes fall to 116.8 million hls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* Revenue grew by 4.1 pct in Q2 2015, with solid revenue per hl growth of 6.5 pct

* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB Inbev was $1,984 million in Q2 2015 compared to $2,614 million in Q2 2014

* Total beer volumes in Q2 reach 116.8 million hls, compared to 119.0 million hls a year ago

* EBITDA grew by 4.6 pct in Q2 2015 to $4,156 million with a margin expansion of 17 bps

* Expects industry volumes in U.S. to improve in FY 2015 compared to FY 2014

* Expects beer industry volumes in Mexico to continue to grow in fy15

* Expect net revenues in Brazil to grow by mid to high single digits

* Expect industry volumes in China to return to growth in the second half of the year

* Expects for total company revenue per hl to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis Source text: bit.ly/1MVDjnF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
