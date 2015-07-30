BRIEF-Shell Q2 CCS earnings $3.4 bln

July 30 (Reuters) - Shell

* Reg-Royal dutch shell: 2nd quarter and half year 2015 unaudited results

* cash flow from operating activities for Q2 2015 was $6.1 billion,

* Excluding working capital movements, cash flow from operating activities for Q2 2015 was $7.6 billion,

* Q2 2015 earnings, on a current cost of supplies (ccs) basis, were $3.4 billion compared with $5.1 billion for same quarter a year ago

* Total dividends distributed to Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders in quarter were $3.0 billion

* Gearing at end of q2 2015 was 12.7%

* Q2 2015 ccs earnings excluding identified items were $3.8 billion

* Capital investment for q2 2015 was $7.1 billion and divestment proceeds were $0.4 billion

* Oil products sales volumes for q2 2015 were 1% higher than for q2 2014

* Basic ccs earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 37% versus same quarter last year

* Compared with q3 2014, upstream earnings are expected to be impacted by some 104 thousand boe/d

* As a result of asset sales in australia and italy, refining capacity is expected to decrease by 60 thousand barrels per day and marketing volumes are expected to decrease by some 100 thousand barrels per day

* Oil and gas production for q2 2015 was 2,731 thousand boe/ d, 11% lower than for q2 2014

* Q2 CCS earnings, excluding items $3.18 billion - company compiled estimates

* Q2 upstream earnings included a net charge of $263 million

* Q2 downstream earnings included a net charge of $215 million

* Total current and non-current debt increased to $52.9 billion at june 30, 2015

* Items in aggregate amounted to a net charge of $474 million in q2

* Half year 2015 production was 2,948 thousand boe/d compared with 3,160 thousand boe/d for same period a year ago