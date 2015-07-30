BRIEF-Datatec says cost containment offset by reorganisation expense, forex losses

July 30 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd :

* Group has delivered good revenue growth of 18.2 pct for reporting period 1 March 2015 to 30 June 2015

* Gross margins have been lower across both divisions,

* Growth in emerging markets has been affected by sustained strength of us dollar.

* Group operating margin improvement from increased revenues

* Cost containment initiatives has been offset by restructuring expenditure and foreign exchange losses