BRIEF-Datatec says cost containment offset by reorganisation expense, forex losses
#IT Services & Consulting
July 30, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Datatec says cost containment offset by reorganisation expense, forex losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd :

* Group has delivered good revenue growth of 18.2 pct for reporting period 1 March 2015 to 30 June 2015

* Gross margins have been lower across both divisions,

* Growth in emerging markets has been affected by sustained strength of us dollar.

* Group operating margin improvement from increased revenues

* Cost containment initiatives has been offset by restructuring expenditure and foreign exchange losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

