BRIEF-Nanoco says progress in quantum dot tech commercialisation in lighting
#Semiconductors
July 30, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nanoco says progress in quantum dot tech commercialisation in lighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc

* Making very significant progress in display industry where it is working with a wide range of display oem customers based in korea, china, japan, taiwan and us

* Also making progress in commercialisation of its cfqd quantum dot technology in lighting

* Recently formally established its lighting division as a focus for activities in this sector

* Already received orders through its relationship with marl international limited, a niche lighting supplier, and continues to work with osram Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
