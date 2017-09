July 30 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* H1 group revpar grew by 4.0% to £68.28; revenue increased by 6.3%; profit before tax increased by 6.9%

* Interim dividend of 2.08p per share

* On a constant currency basis, group revpar was down 2.2% for three weeks ended 21 July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)