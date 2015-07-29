FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Affine H1 results swings to profit of 5.6 mln euros
July 29, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Affine H1 results swings to profit of 5.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Affine RE SA :

* Reports consolidated net profit for H1 2015 of 5.6 million euros ($6.2 million) compared with a loss of 6.4 million euros in H1 2014

* H1 rental income is 20.7 million euros versus 22.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 current EBITDA is 15.1 million euros versus 16.0 million euros a year ago

* Says fair value of investment properties at the end of June 2015 was 570 million euros, trends recorded in down 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis

* Says trends recorded in first-half are expected to be confirmed for full end of 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1MUUA00 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

