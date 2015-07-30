FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dufry H1 turnover up 30.5 pct to CHF 2.23 bln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dufry H1 turnover up 30.5 pct to CHF 2.23 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Dufry AG :

* H1 EBITDA reached 236.7 million Swiss francs ($244.47 million) with an EBITDA margin of 10.6 pct

* H1 turnover reached 2,229.2 million francs growing by 30.5 pct

* H1 EBIT went to 45.7 million francs in year to june from 103.1 million francs in first half of 2014

* Announced target of 70 million francs synergies is confirmed and will be fully reflected in 2016 full year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9682 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.