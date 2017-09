BRIEF-Clariant Q2 sales down 8 pct in Sfr at 1.406 bln Sfr

July 30 (Reuters) - Clariant AG :

* Q2 in Swiss francs, sales decreased 8 pct to 1.406 billion Swiss francs ($1.45 billion) from 1.531 billion Swiss francs

* In Q2 2014 net result from continuing operations at 56 million Swiss francs compared to 83 million Swiss francs year ago

* 2015 outlook confirmed

* Reuters Poll Average for Clariant AG Q2 sales was 1.44 billion Swiss francs, Q2 net profit 75.7 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9683 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)