BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals H1 profit after taxes up 209.2 pct to EUR 237.5 mln

July 30 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :

* H1 profit after taxes increased by 209.2 pct to 237.5 million euros ($260.59 million)

* H1 revenues declined by 51.3 pct to 20 million euros

* H1 net operating expenses increased by 64.3 pct to 43.5 million euros

* For second half of 2015 management foresees revenues from Uceris to return to expected trends

* Profit before tax is expected at around 242 million euros for entire year

* From a clinical development perspective management is looking forward to end of phase III clinical trial of Methylene Blue MMX and successful completion of regulatory process for SIC 8000