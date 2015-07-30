FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals H1 profit after taxes up 209.2 pct to EUR 237.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 30, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals H1 profit after taxes up 209.2 pct to EUR 237.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :

* H1 profit after taxes increased by 209.2 pct to 237.5 million euros ($260.59 million)

* H1 revenues declined by 51.3 pct to 20 million euros

* H1 net operating expenses increased by 64.3 pct to 43.5 million euros

* For second half of 2015 management foresees revenues from Uceris to return to expected trends

* Profit before tax is expected at around 242 million euros for entire year

* From a clinical development perspective management is looking forward to end of phase III clinical trial of Methylene Blue MMX and successful completion of regulatory process for SIC 8000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.