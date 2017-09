July 30 (Reuters) - Pharming Group NV :

* Reports H1 net loss of 3.5 million euros ($3.84 million)versus loss of 17.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 6.1 million euros versus loss of 5.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenues from operations increases to 5.2 million euros compared to H1 2014 of 2.5 million euros

* Says no financial guidance for 2015 is provided Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9111 euros)