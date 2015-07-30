FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bobst Group H1 net result up at CHF 10.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 30, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bobst Group H1 net result up at CHF 10.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA :

* H1 net result improved to 10.4 million Swiss francs ($10.74 million), from 3.9 million francs in 2014

* Sales amounted to 524.7 million francs for the half-year, compared to 560.5 million francs in the same period last year

* H1 EBIT was down by 9.8 million francs, at 10.3 million francs

* H1 bookings are up 11 pct and backlog is 16 pct higher than at the same stage year

* Is confident of achieving full year sales of 1.25 francs to 1.30 billion francs in 2015

* For the full year 2015 the group expects to achieve an operating result (EBIT) margin of higher than 5 pct and a net result margin of higher than 3 pct.

* As already communicated in March 2015, it will take more time to achieve the mid- to long-term financial targets, due to the decision of the Swiss National Bank to discontinue the EUR/CHF 1.20 minimum floor Source text: bit.ly/1DQHWtM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9685 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.