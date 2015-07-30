BRIEF-Bobst Group H1 net result up at CHF 10.4 mln

July 30 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA :

* H1 net result improved to 10.4 million Swiss francs ($10.74 million), from 3.9 million francs in 2014

* Sales amounted to 524.7 million francs for the half-year, compared to 560.5 million francs in the same period last year

* H1 EBIT was down by 9.8 million francs, at 10.3 million francs

* H1 bookings are up 11 pct and backlog is 16 pct higher than at the same stage year

* Is confident of achieving full year sales of 1.25 francs to 1.30 billion francs in 2015

* For the full year 2015 the group expects to achieve an operating result (EBIT) margin of higher than 5 pct and a net result margin of higher than 3 pct.

* As already communicated in March 2015, it will take more time to achieve the mid- to long-term financial targets, due to the decision of the Swiss National Bank to discontinue the EUR/CHF 1.20 minimum floor