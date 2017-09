BRIEF-Vossloh Q2 sales up 13 pct at 374.9 mln euros

July 30 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* Q2 sales 374.9 million euros ($411.45 million) versus 331.8 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBIT 18.0 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* Q2 group result attributable to shareholders of Vossloh AG 4.2 million euros versus loss of 155.4 million euros year ago

* Sees in FY 2015 continued sales growth of 3 pct to 4 pct

* Sees in FY 2015 EBIT margin between 3 pct and 4 pct

* Q2 order intake 336.4 million euros versus 226.5 million euros year ago

* Reuters poll average for Vossloh Q2 order intake was 276 million euros, net sales 353 million euros, EBIT 12.4 million euros, net income 4.87 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1Sj3ifp

