FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accor's Polish unit sees 2015 EBITDA at 310-320 mln zlotys
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Accor's Polish unit sees 2015 EBITDA at 310-320 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Orbis SA :

* Orbis hotel chain said in a statement on Thursday that it expects 2015 EBITDA at 310-320 million zlotys ($82.4-85.1 million).

* France’s Accor Polish unit added the plan takes into account both operating activity and one-off transactions, such as real estate sales and job restructuring costs.

* Earlier Orbis has said its net profit in the first half of 2015 more than doubled year-on-year to 56 million zlotys. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7601 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.