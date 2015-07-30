BRIEF-Accor's Polish unit sees 2015 EBITDA at 310-320 mln zlotys

July 30 (Reuters) - Orbis SA :

* Orbis hotel chain said in a statement on Thursday that it expects 2015 EBITDA at 310-320 million zlotys ($82.4-85.1 million).

* France’s Accor Polish unit added the plan takes into account both operating activity and one-off transactions, such as real estate sales and job restructuring costs.

* Earlier Orbis has said its net profit in the first half of 2015 more than doubled year-on-year to 56 million zlotys.