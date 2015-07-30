FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neste's NEXBTL renewable diesel will fuel UPS's fleet
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Neste's NEXBTL renewable diesel will fuel UPS's fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Neste Oyj :

* Neste will supply NEXBTL renewable diesel to UPS to help facilitate UPS’s shift to alternative fuels

* Neste’s NEXBTL renewable diesel will be used by UPS’s fleet operating in the USA starting mid-2015 and the mutual intention is to expand the cooperation globally

* Ups is planning to use up to 46 million gallon equivalents of renewable fuels over next three years which will make ups one of largest users of renewable diesel in world Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
