FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses H1 occupancy rate increased to 88 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses H1 occupancy rate increased to 88 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Says expected gross dividend for 2015 between 1.60 euros and 1.70 euros per share (1.40 euros for financial year 2014)

* Total leasable space increased by 6 pct to 716,913 square meters as at June 30, 2015

* Occupancy rate of overall real estate portfolio improved by 1 pct to 88 pct in first semester of 2015

* Reports a decrease of 0.4 pct in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio during H1, primarily in the office portfolio

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.