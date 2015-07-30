BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses H1 occupancy rate increased to 88 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Says expected gross dividend for 2015 between 1.60 euros and 1.70 euros per share (1.40 euros for financial year 2014)

* Total leasable space increased by 6 pct to 716,913 square meters as at June 30, 2015

* Occupancy rate of overall real estate portfolio improved by 1 pct to 88 pct in first semester of 2015

* Reports a decrease of 0.4 pct in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio during H1, primarily in the office portfolio

