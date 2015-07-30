FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intu Properties on track to return to positive like-for-like rental performance in FY
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties on track to return to positive like-for-like rental performance in FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Particularly encouraged by continued improvement in retailer demand for quality space in pre- eminent destinations

* Continue to seize significant opportunity we see in spain to create a quality business of scale in an attractive market.

* We remain on track to return to a positive like-for-like rental performance for full year and are well positioned to deliver a more meaningful uplift in 2016.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

