BRIEF-Strategic Investments Q2 pretax profit up at DKK 18.4 million

July 30 (Reuters) - Strategic Investments A/S :

* Q2 investment profit 19.1 million Danish crowns ($2.80 million) versus 9.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pretax profit 18.4 million crowns versus 8.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income 16.7 million crowns versus 7.8 million crowns year ago

* Expects to achieve a result that is consistent with the long-term target of an average annual return of 15 pct before tax in 2015

($1 = 6.7966 Danish crowns)