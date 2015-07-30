BRIEF-Huge Group in talks involving possibility of two more acquisitions

July 30 (Reuters) - Huge Group Ltd

* Greement with forefront capital markets, llc

* Pact with london based financial advisory service co in connection with private placement of equity or equity- linked securities of company

* Agreement with forefront to act as co’s financial advisor, placement agent in connection with private placement to be for up to usd50 million

* Private placement for purpose of purchasing another telecom company for about usd100 million

* Private placement contemplated to be for about $50 million to buy another telecom co for approximately usd100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: