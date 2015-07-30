FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banca Sistema H1 net profit falls to 8.6 million euros
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banca Sistema H1 net profit falls to 8.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA :

* Reports H1 operating income of 36.9 million euros ($40.43 million) versus 33.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit of 8.6 million euros versus 9.8 euros million a year ago

* H1 net profit before non recurring items of 13.4 million euros versus 9.8 million euros a year ago

* Non recurring items are related to costs for listing on the Italian stock exchange

* H1 provisions of 10,000 euros versus 300,000 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JxDg2f Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
