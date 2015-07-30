BRIEF-Banca Sistema H1 net profit falls to 8.6 million euros

July 30 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA :

* Reports H1 operating income of 36.9 million euros ($40.43 million) versus 33.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit of 8.6 million euros versus 9.8 euros million a year ago

* H1 net profit before non recurring items of 13.4 million euros versus 9.8 million euros a year ago

* Non recurring items are related to costs for listing on the Italian stock exchange

* H1 provisions of 10,000 euros versus 300,000 euros a year ago