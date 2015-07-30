BRIEF-SA Fire House to buy Zurich Insurance Company South Africa

July 30 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd

* Sa fire house has yesterday submitted a letter to board of directors of zurich constituting a firm intention by sa fire house to make offer

* Zurich board has appointed an independent committee of board to consider terms of offer and scheme

* Offer consideration will be settled by sa fire house in cash

* Deal for consideration of r240 per scheme share in cash, representing offer consideration of r466.2 million rand