BRIEF-Leguide.Com H1 revenue drops to 13.5 million euros
#IT Services & Consulting
July 30, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leguide.Com H1 revenue drops to 13.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Leguide.Com SA :

* H1 revenue 13.5 million euros ($14.73 million) versus 21.2 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating loss 1.8 million euros versus profit of 2.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share 1.5 million euros versus profit 1.2 million euros year gao

* Following squeeze out project by Lagardere Active, company asked Euronext to suspend its trading from July 31

* Board issued a favorable opinion on squeeze out project and recommended to shareholders to bring their share to the offer Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

