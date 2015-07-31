FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Groupe FNAC reports H1 net loss of 42.6 million euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Groupe FNAC reports H1 net loss of 42.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Groupe FNAC SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q2 consolidated revenues amounting to 784 million euros, down 2.0 percent compared with same period of 2014

* H1 consolidated revenues rose to 1,628 million euros, down 0.7 percent compared to H1 2014

* Reported H1 current operating income negative of 29.0 million euros, compared to a loss of 24.9 million euros in first half of 201

* H1 net income from continuing operations was negative 42.6 million euros, in line with its level of the H1 2014 (negative 42.1 million euros)

* Confirms its target of 30 million to 40 million euros cost savings for 2015

* In longer term, group confirms its current operating profitability target of above 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.