July 30 (Reuters) - Fashion B Air SA :

* FY revenue 13.2 million euros ($14.40 million) versus 16.3 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 6.8 million euros versus profit 0.1 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 4.28 million euros versus loss 0.46 million euros year ago

* Sales are up 33 pct in Q1 to 3.2 million euros

* Anticipates a recovery in 2015/2016 sales of around 16 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JU6yUE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)