BRIEF-Onxeo H1 net loss narrows to 11.3 million euros
#Healthcare
July 30, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Onxeo H1 net loss narrows to 11.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* H1 revenue 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 11.3 million euros versus loss of 13 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 11.9 million euros versus loss of 8.5 million euros year ago

* Consolidated cash position at end of June totaled 42.9 million euros, compared to 49.5 million euros end of March

* Livatag phase III trial in HCC: 50 pct of patients randomized

* Scientific recognition of Validive and Beleodaq preclinical and clinical data at ASCO Annual Meeting and MASCC/ISOO International Symposium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
