BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding to raise capital through sale of newly created shares

July 31 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* To raise capital through sale of newly created shares

* Announces intent to sell up to 300,000 registered shares of newly created treasury shares (representing 6.03 pct of company’s total outstanding share capital)

* Proceeds will be used to finance commercial launch of raxone in leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy in Europe

* Shares available-for-sale with a par value of 1.00 Swiss francs will be issued from company's conditional capital