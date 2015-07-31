FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding to raise capital through sale of newly created shares
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 31, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding to raise capital through sale of newly created shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* To raise capital through sale of newly created shares

* Announces intent to sell up to 300,000 registered shares of newly created treasury shares (representing 6.03 pct of company’s total outstanding share capital)

* Proceeds will be used to finance commercial launch of raxone in leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy in Europe

* Shares available-for-sale with a par value of 1.00 Swiss francs will be issued from company’s conditional capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.