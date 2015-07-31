FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Proximus Q2 net income group share drops to 145 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Proximus NV :

* Q2 revenue 1.51 billion euros ($1.65 billion) versus 1.63 billion euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 456 million euros versus 559 million euros year ago

* Q2 net income group share 145 million euros versus 252 million euros year ago

* Full-Year 2015 guidance revised upwards: underlying group EBITDA expected to grow 3 pct to 5 pct

* Expects full year core underlying revenue around 2 pct growth

* Confirms intention to return a stable total gross dividend of 1.50 euros per share over the result of 2015 and 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1gsgfD1, bit.ly/1IcdAUy (report) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

