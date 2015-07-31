BRIEF-UCB H1 net profit jumps to 289 million euros

July 31 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* Reports H1 net profit increased to 289 million euros ($316.34 million) from 113 million euros a year ago

* H1 underlying profitability (recurring EBITDA) reaches 464 million euros compared to 311 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 1,917 million euros, up 21 percent or 12 percent at constant currency exchange rates (CER)

* H1 Cimzia, Vimpat and Neupro combined net sales are 942 million euros (40 percent increase; 23 percent CER)

* H1 Keppra net sales are 385 million euros (up 14 percent; 2 percent CER)

* Financial outlook 2015 is adjusted to reflect exchange rate effects

* Says total revenue is now expected in the range of 3.65 billion to 3.75 billion euros; recurring EBITDA at the higher end of the previous range of 710 million to 740 million euros; core earnings per share in the range of 1.90 to 2.05 euros Source text: bit.ly/1MWUyoC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)