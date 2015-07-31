FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UCB H1 net profit jumps to 289 million euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 31, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UCB H1 net profit jumps to 289 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* Reports H1 net profit increased to 289 million euros ($316.34 million) from 113 million euros a year ago

* H1 underlying profitability (recurring EBITDA) reaches 464 million euros compared to 311 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 1,917 million euros, up 21 percent or 12 percent at constant currency exchange rates (CER)

* H1 Cimzia, Vimpat and Neupro combined net sales are 942 million euros (40 percent increase; 23 percent CER)

* H1 Keppra net sales are 385 million euros (up 14 percent; 2 percent CER)

* Financial outlook 2015 is adjusted to reflect exchange rate effects

* Says total revenue is now expected in the range of 3.65 billion to 3.75 billion euros; recurring EBITDA at the higher end of the previous range of 710 million to 740 million euros; core earnings per share in the range of 1.90 to 2.05 euros Source text: bit.ly/1MWUyoC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.