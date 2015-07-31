FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MRM H1 net result swings to profit of 3.0 million euros
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MRM H1 net result swings to profit of 3.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - MRM SA :

* Reports positive H1 net result of 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million), compared to a loss of 6.7 million euros in H1 of 2014

* H1 gross rental income rises 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis to 7.0 million euros

* H1 current operating income is 2.4 million euros, 4.7 percent lower than first half of 2014

* Says out of a total 27.5 million euros in forecast investment identified for retail properties, 8.5 million euros is likely to be committed over next twelve months

* Says liquidation NAV was 122.3 million euros at June 30 versus 123.7 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
