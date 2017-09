July 30 (Reuters) - Lagardere

* Says h1 sales totalled eur 3,304 million, up +2.9% on a like-for-like basis

* Says h1 total recurring ebit of eur 122 million, up +11%

* Target for 2015 recurring ebit growth raised

* Group recurring ebit of fully consolidated companies should increase in 2015 by about +7%