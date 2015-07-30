FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Singulus reports H1 loss before interest and tax of 9.8 mln
July 30, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Singulus reports H1 loss before interest and tax of 9.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies says

* Sales of eur 29.2 million in 1st half of 2015 (previous year: eur 30.1 million)

* EBIT improved slightly in 1st half of 2015 compared with respective reporting period one year ago and stood at eur -9.8 million (previous year: eur -12.5 million)

* Order intake of eur 73.1 million in 1st half 2015 is significantly higher than prior-year level of eur 25.2 million

* Outcome of talks with large disc manufacturers regarding investments in new blu ray disc production machines will impact development of key financial results for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

