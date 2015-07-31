FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zehnder Group H1 net sales up at EUR 253.2 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
July 31, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zehnder Group H1 net sales up at EUR 253.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG :

* H1 net sales of 253.2 million euros ($277.10 million) in the first half of 2015, slightly above those of the previous year

* Adjusted for currency effects, H1 revenues declined by 4 pct

* In H1 significantly lower net income of 2.2 million euros

* Sees 2015 revenues in line with prior year

* H1 EBIT 6.2 million euros versus 13.0 million euros year ago

* Second half result will be negatively affected by non-recurring costs related to restructuring measures in order of eur 20 million Source text: bit.ly/1fNC3rK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
