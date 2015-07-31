FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barclays Africa in talks for Barclays Bank's stake in Barclays Bank Egypt
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays Africa in talks for Barclays Bank's stake in Barclays Bank Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd

* In preliminary discussions with Barclays Bank Plc regarding potential combination of BBPLC’s 100 pct holding in Barclays Bank Egypt SAE and 67.7 pct holding in Barclays Bank Of Zimbabwe with BAGL

* Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction

* Intention is that listing of Barclays Zimbabwe on Zimbabwe Stock Exchange would not be affected

* Only BBPLC’s holding in this listed subsidiary would be included in proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.