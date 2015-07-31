FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Linas Agro Group says its controlled companies receive over EUR 11 mln in loans
July 31, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Linas Agro Group says its controlled companies receive over EUR 11 mln in loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Linas Agro Group AB :

* Says Swedbank issues over 11 million euro ($12.03 million) in loans to producers AS Putnu Fabrika Kekava and SIA Lielzeltini, which are AB Linas Agro group controlled companies

* Says Putnu Fabrika Kekava has been assigned 9.48 million euros, whereas associated company SIA Lielzeltini has been assigned 1.91 million euros

* Loan will be used to carry out renovations of bird enclosures and infrastructure, modernize meat processing plant and purchase new equipment Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

