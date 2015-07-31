BRIEF-SNP AG H1 revenue up 73 pct at EUR 26.9 mln

July 31 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Revenue increases in first half of 2015 to 26.9 million euros ($29 million)(+73 pct)

* Order backlog as of June 30, 2015: 18.2 million euros (+50 pct)

* Revenue doubles in Q2 to 14.7 million euros (+95 pct)

* H1 EBIT rose by 1.6 million euros from 0.5 million euros to 2.1 million euros (+288 pct)

* Revenue and earnings forecast for 2015 confirmed

* Revenue and earnings forecast for 2015 confirmed

* Is still projecting consolidated revenue of between 47 million euros and 49 million euros with operating EBIT margin of at least 6 pct