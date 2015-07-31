FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lloyds says improves net interest margin guidance for 2015 to 2.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyds says improves net interest margin guidance for 2015 to 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Operating costs flat after increased investment; cost:income ratio improved by 0.7 percentage points to 48.3 per cent

* Impairment charge down 75 per cent to £179 million; asset quality ratio improved 21 basis points to 0.09 per cent

* In first half of 2015, group incurred a further charge of £435 million in respect of a number of matters affecting retail, commercial banking and consumer finance divisions.

* Improved our net interest margin guidance for 2015 full year to around 2.60 per cent

* Lloyds says not possible to estimate financial impact of plevin decision so no additional provision taken for it, but it is possible impact could be material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.