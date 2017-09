July 31 (Reuters) - Delfingen Industry SA :

* Reports H1 net sales of 90.2 million euros ($98.80 million) versus 79.9 million euros a year ago

* Says on the basis of the forecasted 3 percent growth of global automotive production, it maintains its sales growth objectives above market evolution