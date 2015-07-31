FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK events organiser UBM'S H1 reported revenue jumps 26.3 pct
July 31, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK events organiser UBM'S H1 reported revenue jumps 26.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Ubm Plc

* UBM Plc results for the six months ended 30 June 2015

* Results were in line with board expectations and full year outlook is unchanged

* Events in China in H1 performed well and forward indicators for H2 are good

* Group reported revenue rose 26.3 pct to 456 mln stg (H1 2014: 361 mln stg) reflecting inclusion of Advanstar and foreign exchange (Fx) tailwind

* Adjusted operating profit rose 13 pct to 98.8 mln stg (H1 2014: 87.4 mln stg)

* Board is confident in outlook for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

