BRIEF-UK events organiser UBM'S H1 reported revenue jumps 26.3 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Ubm Plc
* UBM Plc results for the six months ended 30 June 2015
* Results were in line with board expectations and full year outlook is unchanged
* Events in China in H1 performed well and forward indicators for H2 are good
* Group reported revenue rose 26.3 pct to 456 mln stg (H1 2014: 361 mln stg) reflecting inclusion of Advanstar and foreign exchange (Fx) tailwind
* Adjusted operating profit rose 13 pct to 98.8 mln stg (H1 2014: 87.4 mln stg)
* Board is confident in outlook for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: