July 31 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance Publ AB :

* Q2 EBIT 161 million Swedish crowns ($18.70 million) versus 132 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue 537 million crowns versus 401 million crowns year ago

* Says “our assessment is that we will achieve or exceed our indicated acquisition volumes for 2015 - ie, volumes in line with or higher than recent years”

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6163 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)